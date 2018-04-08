Comm Games team boss delighted, but wary

Australia's team chief is wary of becoming complacent after a stellar start to the Commonwealth Games for the host nation.

Team boss Steve Moneghetti says athletics will continue the momentum of swimming and cycling.

Australia sits a long way on top of the medal table with 22 gold medals early into day four of competition, but while chef de mission Steve Moneghetti is delighted, he's also cautious.

"It's early days. There's a long way to go but we're really happy with where we're sitting at the moment," Moneghetti said.

"I never get complacent."

With Australia's strongest sports swimming and track cycling to finish competition in the next couple of days, Moneghetti is aware England, which has 14 gold, will close the gap on overall medals.

Race walkers Dane Bird-Smith and Jemima Montag got the athletics program off to a winning start on Sunday morning as they both claimed gold in their 20km events.

Moneghetti believes the young athletics team has responded well after captain Sally Pearson's injury-forced withdrawal and is capable of carrying on the momentum created by Australia's dominance in the pool and velodrome.

"If there's lots of medals available, we want to take every one of them," he said.

"They've obviously started really well today so that can be a great impetus,.

"The athletics team is seeing this as an opportunity.

"They've got a younger newer team and they're pretty bolshy about how this is a great chance for some people to really have an opportunity to put their name forward."

He also said the athletes are embracing the atmosphere of a home Games.

"So many athletes are saying the genuine support here is really helping them lift that extra notch," he said.