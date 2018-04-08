News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

U.S. says monitoring reports of possible Syrian chemical weapon attack

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. is monitoring reports of a possible chemical weapon attack in Syria and said Russia should be held responsible if the incident did involve deadly chemicals, the State Department said on Saturday.

The statement came after a Syrian rebel group accused government forces on Saturday of dropping a barrel bomb containing poisonous chemicals on civilians in eastern Ghouta.
"The regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people in not in dispute," said the State Department. "Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons."

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Back To Top