Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Turnbull's reasons for rolling Abbott

Paul Osborne
AAP /

REASONS FOR TURNBULL TURNING ON ABBOTT:

Malcolm Turnbull set out reasons for challenging Tony Abbott, not simply the 30 Newspolls.

- "Many people" urged him to do it "over a long period of time".

- The Abbott government was unsuccessful in providing "the economic leadership that we need".

- "Ultimately, the prime minister has not been capable of providing the economic leadership our nation needs. He has not been capable of providing the economic confidence that business needs."

- Australians need a style of leadership that respects peoples' intelligence, explains complex issues and makes a case for a course of action. "We need advocacy, not slogans."

- The coalition has lost 30 Newspolls in a row. "It is clear that the people have made up their mind about Mr Abbott's leadership."

- The Liberal Party has the right values but has not translated those values into policies which "excite" voters.

- Traditional cabinet government must be restored and an end brought to "policy on the run and captain's calls".

- MPs, senators and the wider public must be consulted before decisions are announced.

- A change of leadership would improve the coalition's chances in the Canning by-election (which the Liberal Party later won).

--

(Source: Malcolm Turnbull media conference, September 14, 2015)

