Canadian shooter, 79, a hijacking hero

He's the oldest athlete to ever compete at a Commonwealth Games - and the only one to have successfully foiled an aeroplane hijacking.

Meet Canadian shooter and retired pilot Robert Pitcairn.

Making his Games debut at the tender age of 79, Pitcairn surely has everyone in the Gold Coast athletes' village covered when it comes to trading war stories.

He is a highly-decorated fullbore rifle shooter with a trophy cabinet filled to the brim with provincial, national and international awards - but by far his greatest achievement was keeping 120 passengers safe from a knife-wielding lunatic.

The only weapon Pitcairn needed was his brain.

It was 1974, just a few months after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

Naim Djemal, a Turkish Cypriot who lived in Winnipeg, put a blade to the throat of the smallest crew member on Pitcairn's Boeing 737 and demanded to go to Cyprus, where he planned to avenge his two brothers who had died during the conflict.

"The little bugger, I understood he had $10,000 in the bank but he wouldn't spend that. He wanted to take a free flight, I guess," Pitcairn told AAP.

"He tried to do an Air Canada flight the night before mine and he chickened out. That's the one he should have taken."

Pitcairn stuck to the hijacking procedures his airline had taught him and tried to keep Djemal confused and in minimal control, assuring him he would land in Saskatoon to refuel and then fly on.

Returning to the cockpit, he phoned police and arranged for them to be on the tarmac.

When they landed, Pitcairn was surprised to discover Djemal had given up.

The attendant was wounded and bloodied, but lived, although she was so traumatised she never flew again.

When Djemal got out of jail after serving eight years, he phoned Pitcairn out of the blue.

"I said, how'd you find me? He said, 'I went through the newspapers and that. I just want to apologise.'

"I said, you owe me nothing. You spent your time in prison, paid your dues. But I'd really appreciate if you didn't contact me again."

Pitcairn retired from flying in 1998, having logged 24,162 hours of flight time - commercially and with the Canadian air force.

The commitments involved meant he was unable to fulfil Commonwealth Games qualification requirements for Canada's shooting team for decades, but has finally managed to cross out one of the more elusive items on his bucket list.

"At my age, I'd better make it. Because I don't think I'll have many more chances," he said.

Pitcairn, who turns 80 in June, will be the sentimental favourite at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane, where he's shot twice before.

He plans to stand alongside teammate Nicole Rossignol on the podium in the fullbore rifle pairs on Monday and Tuesday, and then get back up there again for the individual competition which wraps up on Saturday.

They are the only events in which men and women compete side by side.

The winners of the fullbore 'Queen's Prize' are carried to the medal ceremony by their opponents on a sedan chair - the kind of transport usually reserved for aristocrats who didn't want to get their clothes dirty on London's filthy streets during the 17th century.

It's a quirky tradition that dates back to 1860, when champion shooters would be hoisted up and taken to Queen Victoria to claim their prize.

"I'm very competitive. Sometimes I don't win, but I'll tell you, the guy who beats me, he has to earn it," Pitcairn said.

Had things worked out differently, Pitcairn could have been representing Australia.

He was offered a job with Qantas in 1965 but wasn't permitted to leave the air force to accept it.

Pitcairn still works out regularly and says the secret to longevity in the sport is a strong mentality, exceptional eyesight and a good gunsmith.

"My shooting skills are very high. I should have been put out to pasture about 10 years ago, but I'm still maintaining it, so I'll enjoy the moment," he said.

"We all have gifts. The big question in your life is to find a sport or work or whatever that allows you to use those gifts.

"If you do, you'll be a happy guy."