Turnbull's 30th consecutive Newspoll loss

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government has suffered its 30th consecutive loss to Labor in the latest Newspoll - the same marker he used when knocking Tony Abbott off the top job.

Tony Abbott says he won't challenge Malcolm Turnbull despite the expected 30th bad Newspoll.

The coalition trails Labor 48-52 on a two party preferred basis, according to results published by The Australian on Sunday night.

However, Mr Turnbull remains preferred PM at 38 per cent to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's 36 per cent.

The national survey of 1597 voters was done between April 5 and 8.

The Greens remain on 10 per cent and One Nation on seven per cent, according to The Australian.

Senator Eric Abetz told ABC TV on Sunday night ahead of the poll result that Mr Turnbull would lead the coalition to the next federal election.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm not aware of any leadership challenge and my understanding is that we will be going to the next election with Malcolm Turnbull as our prime minister," he said.

Mr Turnbull set the 30 Newspolls benchmark when he ousted Mr Abbott in 2015 as prime minister..

Mr Abbott insists he is not about to challenge Mr Turnbull for a return.

"None of us should live in the past or dwell on things," Mr Abbott told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday before pushing off on the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride.

But he did call on his Liberal colleagues to explain why he was kicked out of office on the 30 Newspolls metric, telling News Corp newspapers: "Life is not fair."

Treasurer Scott Morrison earlier downplayed the significance of the Newspoll ahead of its release, saying people are focused on how much they are paying for their electricity and NBN connection, their jobs and what the future is going to mean for their families.

"Whatever the result is, will come and will go like every poll, and guess what the government will keep doing? The work its has been elected to do," he told reporters in his NSW electorate of Cook.

"The alternative is Bill Shorten, which means higher taxes, a weaker economy and Australians paying more for everything."

Government minister Josh Frydenberg believes Mr Turnbull's leadership is safe having delivered on his promise of good economic leadership and cabinet-led government where he consults and considers policy in detail.

But the opposition is hoping to turn the repeated polls loss by the government into an election win for Labor.

"Certainly we've got a very strong set of policies out there, we've been talking to the Australian people for the last five years about what a Shorten Labor government would do," Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek told ABC TV.

"Bill's led a very united team and a very disciplined team, so we hope that we might have the opportunity of implementing our agenda for the Australian people, but we certainly don't take it for granted."

Mr Shorten said unlike Mr Turnbull, he doesn't define his success by opinion polls.

"I've made it a practice of not commenting on polls when the polls have been good, bad or indifferent," he told reporters in Perth at the start of a six-day tour of WA.

"Mr Turnbull obsesses about polls as do the National and Liberal parties."