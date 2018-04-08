Aussie weightlifter withdraws from Games

Accomplished Australian weightlifter Simplice Ribouem has withdrawn from his fourth Commonwealth Games at the 11th hour after aggravating a knee injury.

Triple medallist Ribouem was set to contest the 94kg class on Sunday but said, despite his best efforts, his knee was "just not up to competing at the level required".

It's a blow for the Cameroon-born 35-year-old, who was attempting a late-career shot at the dais in his adopted country.

Fuelling the motivation was a controversial judging decision that relegated Ribouem to silver in Glasgow 2014, four years after he claimed gold at Delhi 2010.

He also won bronze representing Cameroon in Melbourne 2006 and placed 13th at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the Melbourne-based father of two, who sought asylum in Australia, had already forecast he wasn't in the right headspace for these Games due to family troubles in his native country.

Last week Ribouem revealed his father's death had left his mother and two sisters struggling.

"It's been bad times ... women don't have much power in Cameroon and it's very dangerous there, so they really relied on him to protect them," he said.

"My mum is feeling lonely and unsafe. I tried to bring her over here before the Games but she said she can't fly on her own, so I would have to go there and fly back here with her.

"I'm not in good shape, not like I was in Glasgow and Delhi ... I've got a lot on my mind."

Papua New Guinean Steven Kari, the man who robbed Ribouem of gold in Glasgow, will compete on Sunday.