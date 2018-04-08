News

Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Four injured in fire at Trump Tower in New York City

Reuters
Reuters /

One person was seriously injured in a fire that broke out at Trump Tower in New York.

Three firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries as more than 100 firefighters battled the four-alarm blaze on Saturday evening, the New York Fire Department tweeted.

Streets in Midtown Manhattan were shut down to deal with the blaze at the 58-storey skyscraper, the New York Police Department said.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the windows of the 50th floor of the complex on Manhattan's 5th Avenue, in a picture tweeted by the Fire Department.

A fire was reported on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday. Source: 7 News

Trump Tower is both a residential and commercial complex which houses Donald Trump's New York penthouse residence as well as restaurants and shops.

Trump tweeted that the fire was out around 6.30pm.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job," Trump tweeted.

The fire department said they were still on the scene shortly after.

A fire has broken out at Trump Tower in New York. Source: 7 News

It is also the headquarters of the Trump Organization, the umbrella group for the US president's businesses.

The building is known for its opulent gold decor.

This is the second time firefighters have been called to the building in recent months, as a small fire broke out there in January.

