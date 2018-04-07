Warning issued after man tragically dies in fire caused by candle

News

Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
AAP /

A 30-year-old man has died in a Tasmanian house fire caused by a lit candle.

Authorities found the man's body on Saturday after they were called to the home in George Town about 10am.

A lit candle had burnt some furniture and it filled the room with smoke, police say.

There was only minimal damage to the property, about $2000 worth.

A 30-year-old man has been found dead after a house fire in Tasmania caused by a lit candle, prompting warnings from fire authorities about smoke alarms. Source: AAP

"Tragic incidents like today's fatal fire highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms installed in every sleeping area," Tasmania Fire Service regional fire investigator Anthony Goss said in a statement.

"Only working smoke alarms save lives as you can't smell smoke when you're asleep."

