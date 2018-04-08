Monaco battle to beat Nantes in Ligue 1

Monaco consolidated second place in the French Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Nantes at Stade Louis II.

Nantes took the lead after 32 minutes through Adrien Thomasson's dipping 20-yard effort but Radamel Falcao levelled three minutes before halftime.

There was still enough time ahead of the interval for Rony Lopes to curl in a second from the edge of the penalty area, which proved enough to move Monaco eight points ahead of Marseille in the race for the second Champions League spot.

After leaders Paris Saint-Germain failed to win at Saint-Etienne, Leonardo Jardim's men are 14 points behind before they meet next week.

At the other end of the table, Lille saw their survival hopes dented after a 2-1 defeat at Bordeaux, where midfielder Thiago Mendes was sent off in the second half.

Lebo Mothiba had fired the relegation battlers in front azfter 14 minutes.

However, a brace from Guinea forward Francois Kamano in the space of two minutes at the end of the first half turned the match around.

Mendes then collected two quick bookings after the hour and any realistic hopes of a comeback went with his dismissal.

Troyes are also still in the bottom three after losing 4-0 at Guingamp.

Nicolas Benezet put the home side in front from a corner with 23 minutes gone, with substitute Ludovic Blas doubling the lead at the start of the second half.

Yeni Ngbakoto tapped in from close range to make it 3-0 with 11 minutes to go and Jimmy Briand completed the rout when he beat the offside trap in stoppage time.

Toulouse continue to look over their shoulders after a 1-0 home defeat by Dijon.

Chang-Hoon Kwon's goal after 10 minutes proved enough to secure an away win, which leaves Toulouse just a point above the drop zone.

Amiens put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Caen.

Defender Bakaye Dibassy's close-range volley opened the scoring after 20 minutes, with Togo frontman Bakaye Dibassy slotting in a second at the far post after the half hour.

Moussa Konate wrapped things up for the hosts eight minutes into the second half.

Angers and Strasbourg drew 1-1 at Stade Jean-Bouin.

Karl Toko Ekambi's close-range finish gave Angers an early lead, but the visitors earned a point when Jonas Martin converted a penalty after 71 minutes.