Dybala hat-trick sends Juventus clear

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick in a hard-fought 4-2 win at bottom side Benevento to extend the Italian Serie A leaders' advantage over Napoli to seven points.

Douglas Costa got the other goal while Mali striker Cheick Diabate netted a brace for the combative hosts, who levelled twice but sit 13 points from safety with seven games to go.

"From now to the end all games are important and we cannot drop points because we know that Napoli will battle to the end," Argentine Dybala, who has scored 21 goals in the league this season, said.

"After each goal we slowed down and it was not good. They have good players and showed it. But we played well until the end. When you meet these teams who have nothing to lose it can be difficult."

Dybala found the far corner in the 24th minute, but Diabate flicked in a Guilherme cross eight minutes later, after Wojciech Szczesny had saved an effort from Filip Djuricic.

Video review was used after a foul on Miralem Pjanic to award a penalty that Dybala converted in stoppage time before the break.

Juve's lead lasted just six minutes into the second half as the towering Diabate got the better of Medhi Benatia to embarrass the league's best defence, who have now conceded 18 goals.

Dybala put Juve ahead for the third time when he converted a second penalty in the 74th minute after a foul on his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, who had come on as a substitute.

Costa wrapped up matters when he drilled home a swerving shot with eight minutes left.

Third-placed Roma lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina as Marco Benassi and Giovanni Simeone struck in the first half.

The Giallorossi, who sit 21 points from the top, are one point ahead of Inter Milan and three ahead of city rivals Lazio in a tight race for the Champions League places.

Fiorentina are seventh, one point behind the Europa League zone.

Atalanta are ninth after rallying to a 1-1 draw at Spal, who are now three points clear of the three-team drop zone.

Sampdoria drew 0-0 in their city derby with Genoa and sit above Atalanta on goal difference, three points from the Europa League zone.