Messi hat-trick in historic Barca victory

Lionel Messi scored the 45th hat-trick of his career in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Leganes, which equalled a Spanish La Liga record of 38 games without defeat.

Barcelona's Leo Messi celebrates scoring against Leganes with Ousmane Dembele.

Messi curled in from a free kick to break the deadlock in the 27th minute and double the lead five minutes later, taking one touch to control a through ball from Philippe Coutinho before delivering a cool low finish.

Nabil El Zhar pulled a goal back for 14th-placed Leganes in the 68th minute.

However, Messi scored his 29th goal of the season to seal the result on 87 minutes, controlling the ball on his chest and calmly chipping goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar from close range.

Barca have not lost in the league since a 2-0 defeat at Malaga on April 8 last year and their latest result ties Real Sociedad's unbeaten run during the 1978-79 and 79-80 campaigns.

"It's a historic record which gives you an idea of how competitive the team is," coach Ernesto Valverde told a news conference, stressing that the record also belongs to predecessor Luis Enrique, who oversaw the first seven games of the unbeaten run at the end of last season.

"I can't explain how we have done it, all we try and do is focus on always winning the next game."

The win took the Catalans 12 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who visit champions Real Madrid in a local derby on Sunday.

Despite the huge margin, Valverde continued to resist talk about his side being champions-elect.

"When you start to feel like you are the champions, that's the moment you begin to make a mistake," he said.

"We still haven't won anything and there's still a danger we won't win it.

"We have to keep fighting until the end, just like our other rivals."

Sevilla suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Celta Vigo as their former striker Iago Aspas struck a hat-trick in a rampant second-half display.

Spain forward Aspas scored all his goals in the space of 21 minutes, taking his La Liga goal tally this season to 19.

Sevilla defender Guilherme Arana bundled the ball into his own net to put the home side ahead towards the end of the first half.

Real Betis climbed up to fifth and edged closer to a return to European football next season by beating Eibar 2-0 at home, while Alaves beat Getafe 2-0.