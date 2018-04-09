New Commonwealth Bank CEO steps up

The new chief executive officer of Commonwealth Bank, 42-year-old Matt Comyn, will be taking on a delicate balancing act when he starts his new role today.

New CBA CEO Matt Comyn must strike a balance between change and continuing the bank's success.

Mr Comyn takes over from Ian Narev at the head of Australia's biggest bank as the organisation faces the banking royal commission, an investigation by the financial regulator APRA, and continues to deal with the fallout from a series of scandals.

What remains to be seen is whether the new boss, who was chosen from within the bank after a global search for a new CEO, will put a broom through the organisation or carry on business as usual.

Since the father-of-three was picked three months ago to replace Mr Narev, he has balanced change with continuity.

He has scrapped the selling of unsuitable add-on insurance policies that had attracted the ire of customers and regulators, and decided to replace three of his predecessor's senior executives.

But the bank has sought to reassure the market that the most youthful boss at any of the big four banks - and the only Australian - is not about to stray from the course that brought an unbroken run of record full-year profits under Mr Narev.

"His mandate is to continue to make the necessary changes to ensure CBA remains a leading bank with an unwavering focus on its customers and delivering outcomes for shareholders, while achieving the highest operational standards, unequivocally fulfilling our regulatory obligations," chairman Catherine Livingstone said when announcing his promotion.

Mr Comyn spent all but seven months of his 19-year banking career with CBA - with the last six in charge of the retail unit that accounts for half the bank's profits.

Since his appointment was announced in January, Mr Comyn has been meeting with key investors and industry figures but he is not expected to have a high public profile in the early weeks of his new role.

When he formally assumes the top job at 6am on Monday, he will be taking charge of issues including CBA's Federal Court-ordered mediation with regulator AUSTRAC over the allegations of money-laundering and terrorism-funding law breaches that prompted Mr Narev's retirement.

Also ongoing is the banking industry royal commission that has heard of reckless lending, IT failings, mis-sold insurance, and other unfair treatment of customers.

Mr Comyn was among the executives to lose their short-term bonuses due to the reputational damage of AUSTRAC's allegations, but he has experience of cleaning up messes after leading CBA's response and compensation efforts following the 2009 collapse of Storm Financial.