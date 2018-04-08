Betts celebrates new arrivals, Crows' win

Adelaide star Eddie Betts kicked three goals in the Crows' 49-point win over St Kilda just hours after his wife gave birth to twins.

Eddie Betts helped Adelaide to a win over St Kilda after welcoming his fourth child into the world.

Betts got a call from his wife after she went into labour early and, with no time to rush back to Adelaide, watched the births on FaceTime on Saturday morning.

A beaming Betts revealed the news in the rooms at Etihad Stadium after the 15.14 (104) to 7.13 (55) win, which was set up by a six-goals-to-one third quarter.

"Can I just give a shout out to my wife (Anna), she actually gave birth today," Betts said on Channel Seven.

"There's no names yet but we've got two beautiful daughters, so (now) two boys and two girls.

"She rang me this morning and said, 'I'm going into labour'. I was in the hotel and I said, 'What do you want me to do, get on the flight?' and she said, 'Nah, the doc said they're going to be out in half an hour so you're going to miss it anyway'.

"She gave me permission to play ... frustrated not to be there for the birth of my daughters but I saw it all on FaceTime."

The babies had been due early next week.

Coach Don Pyke agreed it was a different preparation for Betts, who he sought out after he was briefed on the situation.

"From there, the conversation I had with him was, 'What do you want to do?'" Pyke said after the match.

"It was going to prove difficult to get back to Adelaide in time so he was able to share the experience via modern technology, which was great.

"He got to see his babies born without actually being there and from then it was, 'I want to play'."

The Crows improved to a 2-1 record with the workman-like win.

The Saints were just eight points down in a dour contest when Josh Bruce kicked their fourth goal 10 minutes into the third term.

But Adelaide sprang to life to boot the last five majors of the quarter, establishing a match-winning 40-point lead.

Sam Jacobs (20 possessions and 37 hit-outs) and Bryce Gibbs (26 disposals and 10 tackles) were influential at the stoppages for Adelaide.

Rory Laird (32 touches) and Paul Seedsman (26 possessions and two goals) were outstanding across half-back.

"We didn't play as well as we would have liked, but to be able to get away with a win ... it's what we came for," Pyke said.

"So we'll take that and move on."