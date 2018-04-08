Reds "immature" in Brumbies game: Thorn

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has labelled his team's Super Rugby capitulation to the Brumbies on Saturday night as "immature".

The Reds went up 15-0 at GIO Stadium, despite Thorn sensing they were a "little bit flat" in the warm-up.

That lead went up in smoke as the Brumbies ran in seven unanswered tries, including 38 straight points, to claim a vital 45-21 victory.

"It was probably a bit of an immature performance from our team," Thorn said after the game.

"When you get in those strong positions, you need to keep putting the pressure on and keep the foot on the throat.

"There's some learning out there, there's some learning for our group.

"You're not always going to feel fizzing as a team...but I've played plenty of games where I felt flat, that's fine, but you've still got to get the job done."

The Brumbies secured the bonus point out of the game, which jumped them ahead of the Reds in third in the Australian conference.

Their dirty night got worse when captain Scott Higginbotham went down with a calf injury on his return to the starting XV, while Ben Lucas knocked out and will go through concussion protocols this week.

The pair could be missing for another Australian derby when the Reds clash with rivals the NSW Waratahs at the SCG on April 14.