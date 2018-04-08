Brumbies' Super Rugby attack clicks

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team's faith in their new attacking game style never wavered despite some discouraging early outcomes.

The Brumbies kept their Super Rugby season alive with a victory over the Reds.

The ACT team kept their Super Rugby Australian conference hopes alive on Saturday night by running in seven unanswered tries to smash the Queensland Reds 45-21.

The Brumbies entered the match with the worst attacking record in the competition and had suffered losses to rivals the Reds, NSW Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels.

A second defeat against the Reds this season would have seen their finals hopes all but dashed.

But the Brumbies were able to score more tries in 80 minutes than they had in their three previous clashes combined, which included a victory over the Sharks.

McKellar said he was pleased to finally see the changes click into gear before it was too late.

Things were looking shaky early as the Reds dominated possession to take a 15-0 lead, but the Brumbies outscored the visitors 45-6 in the final 55 minutes of the match.

"It's been challenging for some boys because they haven't played that style of footy before," McKellar said.

"At no stage in the last few weeks have any of the players come to me and said 'that's not working."

"They've all believed in the changes we're trying to make, we've just got to stick at it and I was confident it would come.

"At 15-0 down you can tighten up and get nervous, but we didn't do that.

"Our scrum was good tonight and our maul was the best it's been all year, so it's definitely a step forward."

While the result lifts the Brumbies to third in the conference, they face a daunting task of breaking a hoodoo of Australian teams against their New Zealand counterparts when they face the Highlanders in Dunedin.