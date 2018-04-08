Robben weighing up options despite Bayern title win

Berlin (AFP) - Arjen Robben revealed he is considering offers from other clubs despite winning the 11th league title of his career on Saturday as Bayern Munich were confirmed Bundesliga champions.

Robben, 34, scored Bayern's third goal in the 4-1 win at Augsburg which sealed the Bavarian giants their sixth successive title.

It was Robben's seventh Bundesliga crown since joining Bayern in 2009, but with his contract expiring in June, he could yet leave at the end of the campaign.

"Other teams have contacted me," Robben told Sky, having also won the Spanish and English league titles with Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

The Dutch winger implied he would not definitely sign a contract extension with Bayern even if offered one.

"You have to keep a cool head, and not shout 'Bayern, Bayern'," he said.

"I also have to think about my future, everything is possible in football.

"When all the options are on the table, I can make my decision."

Robben scored the winning goal at Wembley in Bayern's 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final.

The Bavarians can again claim the treble as they hold a slender 2-1 lead over Sevilla ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, return leg.

They are also in the semi-finals of the German Cup and face Bayer Leverkusen on April 17 for a place in the Berlin final next month.

"For now, the only important thing is the month we have left with the decisive matches to come," added Robben.