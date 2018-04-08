HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Three

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 7 (Reuters) - Highlights from the third round of the 82nd U.S. Masters on Saturday:

FOWLER STORMS UP LEADERBOARD

Rickie Fowler, who started the third round seven shots back of leader Patrick Reed, used an eagle and three birdies over his opening nine holes to sit two back of his fellow American and in a share of second place with Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman.



TIGER FAILS TO MOUNT CHARGE

Tiger Woods failed to take advantage of favourable scoring conditions at a wet Augusta National, offsetting three bogeys with three birdies for an even-par 72 that left him at four over on the week and 13 shots back of overnight leader Patrick Reed.



MICKELSON HAS ROLLER-COASTER DAY

Three-times winner Phil Mickelson had a roller-coaster round that included an opening triple-bogey and an eagle at the par-five 8th hole en route to a two-over par 74 that left him at seven over on the week.



RAIN GREETS EARLY STARTERS AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Thunderstorms are in the forecast and could interrupt third-round action at Augusta National where a steady dose of rain greeted the early starters.



