Today's Birthday 8/4

Today's Birthday, April 8: Hollywood actor and US diplomat John Gavin (1931 - 2018).

Today's Birthday, April 8: Hollywood actor and US diplomat John Gavin (1931 - 2018).

He was a Hollywood actor, a US soldier, a Stanford graduate, a diplomat and an almost James Bond, in his 86 years of life John Gavin was a jack of many trades.

In the golden age of cinema, Gavin starred in classic hit films Spartacus and Psycho before giving up the silver screen to become Ronald Reagan's ambassador to Mexico.

Born on April 8, 1931 in Los Angeles to a mother descended from Mexico's elite, a young Gavin spent much of his youth visiting the home of his ancestors and was fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese.

Gavin graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in economics and Latin America affairs. Despite his eventual career path, while at college the future Hollywood actor had no interest in acting.

When war broke out on the Korean Peninsula Gavin joined the US Navy and served as an air intelligence officer on board the USS Princeton.

As the story goes, following his return from the war he offered to help as a technical advisor on a movie being made about the air carrier on which he had served.

But a family friend working at Universal instead arranged for him to have a screen test and he was offered a contract with the studio.

Gavin's breakthrough role was in the romantic wartime tragedy A Time to Love and a Time to Die, he would later go on to star opposite big names Sandra Dee, Sophie Loren and Doris Day before appearing in hit pictures Spartacus and Psycho.

In 1971 Gavin was signed on to play James Bond in Diamonds are Forever but was cast aside was Sean Connery was lured back to the role.

Gavin went on to become president of the Screen Actors Guild and in 1981 he accepted the post of US Ambassador to Mexico.

Gavin died on February 9, 2018 and was survived by his wife, two children and two stepchildren.