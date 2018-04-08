News

Today in History, 8/4
Today in History, 8/4

AAP and agencies
AAP /

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

2017 - A hijacked beer truck in central Stockholm ploughs into a crowd, killing four people.

217 - Caracalla (Marcus Aurelius Antonius), Roman emperor noted for his brutality, is assassinated as he launches a second campaign against the Parthians.

1500 - French army, aided by Swiss mercenaries, conquers Milan.

1802 - Matthew Flinders, charting and exploring the Australian coastline in the sloop The Investigator, meets French explorer Nicolas Baudin's two ships off South Australia.

1817 - Governor Lachlan Macquarie opens Australia's first trading bank, the Bank of NSW, in Sydney.

1898 - British General Horatio Kitchener's forces score victory at Atbara River in Sudan.

1907 - Britain and France sign convention confirming independence of Siam (Thailand).

1913 - First parliament of Chinese Republic opens.

1933 - Unemployment in Australia reaches 500,000, or 24.4 per cent of the workforce.

1939 - Albania's King Zog flees as Italian troops invade his country.

1946 - League of Nations begins its final session in Geneva after being replaced by the United Nations.

1950 - Death of Russian ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky.

1958 - US President Dwight Eisenhower proposes mutual inspection as means of enforcing atomic test ban.

1973 - Death of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

1975 - Capital punishment is abolished in Victoria.

1982 - John Howard is elected Australian Liberal Party deputy leader following Sir Phillip Lynch's resignation.

1984 - Fiona Coote, 14, becomes Australia's youngest heart transplant patient.

1985 - Australian media magnate Rupert Murdoch buys 50 per cent of the US Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation.

1986 - Jennifer Guinness, of the brewing family, is kidnapped in Ireland for a STG2 million ransom. She is released eight days later.

1992 - US tennis star Arthur Ashe, the first black player to win Wimbledon, reveals he has AIDS.

1994 - Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is found dead in his Seattle home from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, aged 27.

1996 - Nine die as fire destroys the Kew Cottages home for disabled in Melbourne.

1997 - Zaire's President Mobutu Sese Seko declares a nationwide state of emergency in response to rebel advances.

2005 - Britain's last major carmaker, MG Rover, collapses after it fails to secure a government loan or a life-saving alliance with a Chinese partner.

2008 - Surfer Peter Edmonds, 16, dies after being attacked by a shark at Ballina, on the NSW north coast.

2009 - The American crew of a hijacked ship takes control of the vessel from Somali pirates but the captain is still held hostage in a lifeboat.

2013 - Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female prime minister, dies aged 87.

2014 - Prime Minister Tony Abbott signs a free-trade deal between Australia and South Korea in Seoul.

2015 - Police question a mother of seven over the deaths of three of her children the previous day after she drove into Lake Gladman, in Melbourne's west.

2017 - A hijacked beer truck in central Stockholm ploughs into a crowd and crashes into a department store, killing four people and injuring 15 more.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Mary Pickford, Canadian-born actress (1893-1979); Ian Smith, Rhodesia-Zimbabwe politician (1919-2007); Edward Mulhare, Irish actor (1923-1997); John Gavin, US actor and diplomat (1931-2018); Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General (1938-); Izzy Stradlin, US musician (1962-); Julian Lennon, English pop singer (1963-); Robin Wright, US actor (1966-); Patricia Arquette, US actor (1968-); Toutai Kefu, Australian rugby union player (1974-); Taylor Kitsch, Canadian actor (1981-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

Wherever they burn books they will also, in the end, burn human beings. - Heinrich Heine - German author (1797-1856)

Back To Top