Welsford adds to golden haul at track

Sam Welsford has timed his run perfectly to storm to a dramatic Commonwealth Games gold medal in a breathtaking men's 15km scratch race.

The West Australian sensationally ran down Englishman Ethan Hayter, who had led by more than half a lap for the back-half of the 60-lap race.

Welsford, part of Australia's team pursuit gold medal squad on Thursday, mowed him down in the final lap for the home country's second gold medal at Anna Meares Velodrome on Saturday night.

"I'm still in disbelief at that ... that was the hardest I've ever pedalled, I think," he said.

"It's a dream come true; I never thought I'd be able to get a dual gold medal at a home Games.

"I was happy with a gold in the team pursuit and world record, but this is icing on the cake."

Welsford credited veteran teammate Cameron Meyer and fellow Australian Leigh Howard for helping set up the win.

The pair continuously set the pace to ensure the danger riders didn't get away.

Their efforts throughout the race paved the way for 22-year-old Welsford's amazing finish, with New Zealand's Campbell Stewart second and England's Christopher Latham third.

Even losing his helmet visor on the home stretch was no distraction as Welsford wowed the 4000-strong crowd in the final race of the night.

Meyer, who will start favourite in Sunday's points race, finished 10th.