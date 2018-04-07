What happened on day 3 of the Comm Games

THE COMEBACK: Less than a year after a crash on her bike - while training for an ironman event - left her a paraplegic, Australian Lauren Parker won bronze in the women's para-triathlon on the back of three-and-a-half months training

THE BREAKTHOUGH: After injury ruined her past Commonwealth and Olympic hopes, cyclist Kaarle McCulloch finally won her first individual gold medal when she pipped great friend Steph Morton in the 500m time trial.

THE TEARS: Cate Campbell shed tears of joy and relief during the Australian anthem at her medal ceremony after winning the 50m freestyle in Games record time.

THE GOLDEN DEBUT: Triathlon's frenetic super sprint mixed relay made its Commonwealth Games debut with Australia's world champions emphatically winning gold.

THE RIVALRY: Pakistan continued its intense hockey rivalry with India, coming from 2-0 down to level their pool match 2-2 with a penalty conversion after the final siren as Pakistani officials prayed on the sidelines.

THE PAIN: The green curtain was pulled across Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi to shield the crowd from his agony after he lifted enough to claim a bronze medal despite a ripped bicep which had collapsed down as far as his elbow a week ago.