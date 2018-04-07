Bastia (France) (AFP) - Sebastien Ogier, driving an M-Sport Ford, increased his lead in the Tour of Corsica, the fourth leg of the WRC World Championship, in the first three special stages on Saturday.

Ogier increases lead in Tour of Corsica

The five-time world champion led the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) by 41.6 seconds with British driver Kris Meeke (Citroen) third at 46.8sec. Ogier started the morning with a 33.6sec lead over Neuville.

Standings after the first three special stages on Saturday:

1. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 2h01:27.7, 2. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) at 41.6 sec, 3. Kris Meeke-Paul Nagle (GBR-IRL/Citroen C3) 46.8,4. Ott Tanak-Martin Jarveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 48.9, 5. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1:11.3, 6. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 1:35.3, 7. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 1:39.9, 8. Jari-Matti Latvala-Miikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1:43.2, 9. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 1:51.3, 10. Bryan Bouffier-Xavier Panseri (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 2:19.1

Best times in special stages: Ogier (ES1, ES2, ES3), Lappi (ES4), Loeb (ES5, ES6), Tanak (ES7)