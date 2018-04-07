Cate Campbell wins 50m freestyle gold

Australia's Cate Campbell has won the gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Her sister Bronte dead-heated for silver with Canadian Taylor Ruck in Saturday night's final.

Another Australian, Shayna Jack, finished fourth.

Cate Campbell won in 23.78 seconds - a new Commonwealth Games record - to collect her second gold of the Games, following her part in Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay win in a world record time on Thursday night.

Bronte Campbell and Jack were also part of the successful relay team.

In Saturday night's medal race, Cate Campbell took the lead after about 15m and was never seriously challenged.

She now has five Commonwealth Games gold medals with the chance to add more in the 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 4x100m medley relay.