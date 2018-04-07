Games fakes keeping Border Force busy

Dozens of overseas travellers have had their visas cancelled after attempting to pose as journalists, athletes or officials attending the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Australian Border Force said "several dozen travellers from a variety of countries" have been denied entry to the country in the past two weeks.

Media reports in Ghana claim up to 50 people were detained by Border Force officials and had their visas cancelled after posing as journalists to gain entry to Australia earlier this week.

Ghanian news website Graphiconline claims two staff with Ghana's National Sports Authority have been suspended from their duties as officials on the African nation's team after being implicated in the scandal.

"Anyone wishing to attend the Games, including athletes, team officials and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor," Border Force said in a statement to AAP.

"As with all travellers, the ABF will process all Commonwealth Games visitors on arrival and anyone found not to be here for legitimate purposes can expect to have their visas cancelled and to be turned around."

Last week a group of Indian nationals claiming to be journalists were detained at Brisbane airport.

One man, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, has been charged with people smuggling and falsifying documents in relation to the Indian incident.