The lighter side of the Commonwealth Games

A look at the lighter side of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday, April 7:

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his daughter India Rose watch the swimming at the Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST - The green screen being rushed onto the stage when Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi collapsed following his final lift would have been a worry to any horse-racing fans.

Thankfully Etoundi, who secured bronze in the men's 77kg class on Saturday, managed to successfully lift 169kg to claim his medal despite re-tearing a bicep he'd injured weeks out from the Games.

While the sight of three volunteers rushing to block the 33-year-old from view added an element of concern to his condition, he was able to walk away and the screen didn't preclude an outcome similar to a serious incident at Randwick or Flemington.

To add insult to injury, an official slapped Etoundi on his injured shoulder after presenting him with a Borobi soft toy at the medal ceremony causing the Cameroon-born lifter to wince in pain.

BRISBANE - Australian cyclist Jordan Kerby has hosed down suggestions his Kiwi conqueror Dylan Kennett produced an unsporting gesture after winning their bronze medal ride-off on Friday.

Two-time Commonwealth champion Kate Bates accused Kennett of being "disrespectful" by standing up tall on his bike and slowing down halfway through the final lap, when he already had Kerby well beaten in their their 4km individual pursuit clash.

Kerby said the incident had been blown out of proportion and Kennett hadn't shown bad sportsmanship at all.

GOLD COAST - Thor's event at the Commonwealth Games would surely be the hammer throw in the athletics but on Saturday it was all about gymnastics and swimming for the cinematic superhero.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth was spotted taking in the gymnastics action in the morning before heading to the aquatic centre with his daughter.

He wasn't the only film star on the Coast, with Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor also dropping in to make an appearance at a sponsor's event during the day.

GOLD COAST - Officials fearing a stressed and angry Grenada women's beach volleyball team upon their late arrival to the Coolangatta venue on Friday were somewhat surprised when the athletes were more interested in grabbing selfies with their police escort.

The fact the escort had been called after a bus driver had taken them some 95kms in the wrong direction to the shooting venue in Brisbane seemed insignificant to the athletes, who would go on to lose their opening match to Scotland.

Organisers have reacted quickly to the bungle, ensuring navigators will be put on every bus travelling a long or medium distance route during the Games.

GOLD COAST - Mining magnates Gina Rinehart and Clive Palmer have both taken in action at the Games.

Rinehart was an enthusiastic supporter of Australia's swimmers as they claimed six gold in the pool on day two.

Palmer appeared unfazed a day after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission charged the former federal MP with one count of aiding and abetting by cheering on Australia's cyclists at the Anna Meares Velodrome.