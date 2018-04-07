Aussies get another win on the beach

Australia's beach volleyball pair of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar have continued their march towards a Commonwealth Games medal, rolling over Grenada in just 25 minutes.

The Australians beat Thornia Williams and Renisha Stafford 21-2 21-11 at Coolangatta beach, following up on another easy win against Cyprus on Friday.

The Grenadians - who came to the right arena on Saturday after being accidentally driven to the shooting venue the day before - were overwhelmed by the power of the home side.

Stafford could only manage a fastest serve of 48km/h, not good enough when up against Clancy's 74km/h.

The win continues the unbeaten run of Clancy and Artarcho del Solar, who next face Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts on Sunday night as the preliminary rounds continue.

Clancy said they are ready for their next encounter.

"We're focused on building our way through the tournament and getting to where we want to get to," she said.

Also in action on Sunday is Australia's men's team of Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann as they play St Clair Hodge and Shawn Seabrookes from St Kitts and Nevis.