Dodging Bullets causes Golden Mile upset

Overseas-bound jockey Daniel Moor has claimed a feature race in Victoria for the second straight week, winning in an upset on Dodging Bullets in the Golden Mile at Bendigo.

Jockey Daniel Moor has led Dodging Bullets to an upset win in the Listed Golden Mile at Bendigo.

Moor was recently granted a six-month licence to ride in Singapore and says he is scheduled to leave in about four weeks.

The jockey has been in good form, with Saturday's Listed Golden Mile success on $51 chance Dodging Bullets coming a week after his victory in the Group Three Easter Cup on Shoreham at Caulfield.

The Symon Wilde-trained six-year-old was second-up in Saturday's 1600m race after a last place over 1400m at Flemington three weeks earlier.

Dodging Bullets began well in Saturday's race and ended up running second before taking over from leader Coldstone in the final 200m.

Seaburge ($16) and Sword Of Light ($7) issued a challenge either side of Dodging Bullets but the gelding was up for the fight.

He held off Seaburge to win by a half-length, with Sword of Light a half-head away third.

"I really loved his fight today," Moor said.

"He jumped and put himself there today.

"I didn't expect him to be that close but we just got there that easily and they went that steady. He just had a really good time of it.

"He dug in for the fight at the furlong, which was really good."

Moor said he was looking forward to his move to Singapore.

"It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time so it will be good to finally get over there and get amongst it," he said.

Dodging Bullets' previous campaign included a Kyneton Cup win and he has taken his overall record to seven wins and 10 placings from 27 starts.

Seaburge co-trainer Tom Dabernig said he thought the four-year-old was going to win once he loomed up in the straight but he was still satisfied with the horse's performance.

"His last two runs have been good so I think we're back on track with him," Dabernig said.