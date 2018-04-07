Man, 30, dies after candle causes Tas fire

A 30-year-old man has died in a Tasmanian house fire caused by a lit candle.

Authorities found the man's body on Saturday after they were called to the home in George Town about 10am.

A lit candle had burnt some furniture and it filled the room with smoke, police say.

There was only minimal damage to the property, about $2000 worth.

"Tragic incidents like today's fatal fire highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms installed in every sleeping area," Tasmania Fire Service regional fire investigator Anthony Goss said in a statement.

"Only working smoke alarms save lives as you can't smell smoke when you're asleep."