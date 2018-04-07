Tigers spoil Bellamy's NRL milestone game

A Benji Marshall field goal with less than six minutes to go has carried the Wests Tigers to an 11-10 win over Melbourne and put the dampener on Craig Bellamy's 400th NRL match as coach.

The boilover in Auckland on Saturday rocketed the unfancied Tigers into third spot on the ladder after a superb - and hugely unexpected - four-from-five start to their 2018 campaign.

Ivan Cleary's men scored two tries to one in completing a rare season double over the Storm after they also toppled the premiers 10-8 in round two in Melbourne.

Marshall put down his steely calm while kicking the winning field goal to regular practice at training.

"I was just thinking head down, watch the ball, kick through it," he said.

While not pleased with the error count from his side, Cleary considered it a historic feather in his team's cap to beat the Storm twice in the space of a three weeks.

"To have that chance to be able to beat them twice in that period, yeah, it's almost a bit of history really," he said.

The win soured Bellamy's milestone match, but he was more concerned with "seeing the penny drop" with his players that they needed to ensure attacks didn't break down through errors.

"We were disappointing," he said.

"Individuals just have to start taking responsibility for when they are getting or about to get the footy, it is pretty simple."

The Storm almost snatched victory late, with second-rower Ryan Hoffman going over but being called back for a forward pass.

It was the first time the Storm have lost back-to-back games since 2015 and they were made to pay for an uncharacteristic high error rate at Mt Smart Stadium.

Both sides had early chances before Melbourne half Brodie Croft opened the scoring with a penalty midway through the first half.

Josh Addo-Carr then produced a blooper, trying to stop a kick going out with a flick pass, only to see it go to Marsters, whose offload created a try for interchange back-rower Josh Aloaia.

Down 4-2 and with the clock running down before halftime, Melbourne made the Tigers pay for a mistake of their own.

From the ensuing scrum, five-eighth Cameron Munster's kick was pounced on by star fullback Billy Slater, who scored with Croft adding the extras to give the Storm a slender lead at the break.

The Storm dominated after halftime but couldn't breach a tight Tigers defence before another error produced points.

After Croft had landed his second penalty for a 10-4 lead, he and winger Suliasi Vunivalu muffed the kick-off reception.

From the line drop-out, a Luke Brooks short ball sent second-rower Chris Lawrence over, and Tuimoala Lolohea's conversion tied up the contest with 18 minutes to go.

Born-again Benji did the rest, consigning the Storm to their third defeat of the season.

The loss on a day in which Bellamy became only the seventh coach in premiership history to preside over 400 first-grade matches came less than a month after the Tigers also spoiled Slater's milestone 300th match in Melbourne.