Heavier better for weightlifter Malone

Pip Malone hopes her decision to pack on the pounds and become stronger will deliver her a Commonwealth Games medal.

The Australian weightlifter has enjoyed rapid improvement since jumping from the 63kg to 69kg division.

When Malone, a former high-level trampolinist, slalom canoeist and CrossFit athlete from Newcastle, began her weightlifting career two years ago she was constantly cutting weight to squeeze into the lighter category.

But after Gold Coast Games gold medallist Tia-Clair Toomey secured Australia's only Rio Olympics spot in 2016, Malone consulted sports science specialists to determine her ideal bodyweight.

Since making the change the 28-year-old has shot to the top of Australia's rankings and into outside medal contention in the women's 69kg at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on Sunday.

"As soon as that was all over I moved straight up because I'm naturally a 66kg girl," Malone told AAP.

"Cutting those few kilos used to kill me and I just couldn't maintain my strength.

"Moving up was the best thing I ever did because I've been able to get really solid training in ... and stay healthy and uninjured."

Malone isn't quite as heavy as she'd like, a factor she believes makes her an underdog against women naturally 10kg heavier.

But the trade-off is a no-brainer.

"It's all about doing the best that I can do, and the best I can do is be heavier and give myself a bigger shot at better numbers," she said.

"Even if that means my chances at a medal are a little bit slimmer."