Games security not risked by guard exits

Hundreds of security staff have walked off the job at the Commonwealth Games but their bosses say it's all part of the plan.

Approximately 400 guards are understood to have quit their posts since the Games security operation began last month.

A team of 4300 private security officers have been hired for the event in an amalgamated effort between four companies.

Steve Cruise from one of the contractors, SNP Security, said the overall attrition rate for staff was below expectations.

"We've had 30 guards who have come here to the Games and have left," he said.

"If you look at an overall workforce of 4300, divide that by the four companies, we're quite happy with where we're at."

Mr Cruise said reasons staff gave for leaving their jobs were varied and included dissatisfaction with accommodation and challenges getting to and from venues.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) head of security Danny Baade said all guards had to be properly qualified and received significant training before and during the event.

Mr Baade said guards leaving had been factored into plans and there was a contingent workforce in place to recruit from.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, who is running the Queensland police operation for the Games, was unconcerned by the attrition rate.

"I've got high confidence to be really honest," he said.

"If I had any concerns at all around the layers of security or anything that was happening, I would be taking it up with the people here today."