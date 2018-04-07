News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off carriage into water

Corstens stable dominates VOBIS Gold Rush

Mathew Toogood
AAP /

Talented filly Thrillster has held off a late lunge from stablemate Really Swish in a one-two finish for co-trainers Leon and Troy Corstens in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush.

Thrillster has held off Corstens stablemate Really Swish to win the VOBIS Gold Rush at Bendigo.

Thrillster has held off Corstens stablemate Really Swish to win the VOBIS Gold Rush at Bendigo.

The VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m) for two-year-olds was richest race on Saturday's Bendigo program and was pinpointed by the Corstens stable as an ideal option for Thrillster and Really Swish.

Thrillster had been placed in a 1200m Listed race at Moonee Valley in her only start last month while the colt Really Swish had raced twice previously, including a fast-finishing second in his most recent start in Adelaide.

With Noel Callow aboard, Thrillster ($11) tracked up behind a wall of horses in the lead coming to the home turn and then the filly sprinted to hit the front passing the 100m.

Really Swish, who was sent out the $4.40 favourite, really warmed to the task late but the winning post came too soon for him, with Thrillster lasting to win by a nose.

The Lindsay Park-trained debutant Dalswinton ($16) grabbed third, another 1-3/4 lengths away.

"They have both gone extra well," co-trainer Leon Corstens said.

"I think the colt (Really Swish) might have been a bit stiff. He got back a bit further than maybe anticipated but I thought the filly looked terrific. And I thought in the last month she had really grown.

"She'll be a lovely three-year-old. They both will be."

Corstens hopes Thrillster can develop into a Thousand Guineas contender next season.

"We had Starspangledbanner and I think he deserves to get a really good horse," Corstens said.

"He was a very good horse himself. Hopefully she will go on, and I thought she would be a Guineas filly later on."

Back To Top