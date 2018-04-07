Masters champions Garcia, Willett miss cut

The past two Masters champions won't be playing on the weekend.

Sergio Garcia's defence of his Masters title came to an early end on Friday.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia and 2016 winner Danny Willett missed the 36-hole cut at Augusta National.

Willett finished the second round with consecutive bogeys, missing out by two strokes. He ended up at seven over.

"It's a bummer," said Willett, who has dropped to 296th in the world rankings since his Masters victory.

"You talk about luck. Hit a pretty good one on the 18th, gets a bad bounce, goes in the bunker, you get a terrible lie.

"It's one of them things that I think if things aren't going your way, they're not quite going your way."

Garcia's reign was essentially over when he wrote a double-digit number on his scorecard in the opening round.

The Spaniard hit five consecutive balls into the water at the par-5 15th - four of them from less than 100 yards out and with a sand wedge in his hands.

Garcia ended up with an octuplet-bogey 13 which matched the highest score posted on any hole in the major tournament's history.

Garcia finished with an 81, the highest score ever shot by a defending Masters champion in the opening round.

Garcia seemed to spend much of Friday going through the motions.

He struggled to a 78 which included dumping a ball in the water at No.11 and he ended up 15 over.

Garcia will be around to be part of the championship celebration on Sunday at Butler Cabin, where he will put a green jacket on the champion.

The only two players who finished below Garcia in the 83-man field were amateurs Matt Parziale, a 30-year-old firefighter from Station 1 in Brockton, and Harry Ellis.

Wesley Bryan and Shubhankar Sharma are also headed home earlier than they hoped.

Bryan is a 28-year-old Augusta resident and former trick-shot artist who made his Masters debut a year after his first tour victory at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Sharma is a 21-year-old from India who made his Masters debut after receiving a special invitation to the tournament.