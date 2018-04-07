Waller has first Toowoomba winner

Premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller's first Toowoomba victory would not rate highly on his list of achievements but his winner Another Dollar could be headed to bigger things.

The three-year-old ($3.80) made it two wins from four starts when she beat a field of older horses in the fillies and mares benchmark 75 (1300m) on Saturday.

It was Waller's 30th overall Queensland winner and his 25th metropolitan victory form his Gold Coast stable, which he opened in August.

Waller trains the daughter of top Kiwi sire Ocean Park for a syndicate headed by one of his biggest owners, Frank Cook.

Waller's Queensland stable manager, Paul Shailer, said Another Dollar loomed as winter carnival horse.

"We thought she might have had a bit of class on them today and she has done a good job to beat the more experienced mares," he said.

"We can start to look at the better races in the winter carnival over a bit of ground."