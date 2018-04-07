Nadal hauls Spain level in Davis Cup

Spain's Rafael Nadal returned to action with a straight-sets Davis Cup win over Germany's Philip Kohlschreiber to set a record for the longest winning streak in the competition's history.

Spain's Rafael Nadal now has the longest unbeaten streak in Davis Cup history.

World No.1 Nadal had not played since he retired from his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic in January with a leg injury.

But he made light work of Kohlschreiber in a 6-2 6-2 6-3 victory to draw five-times winners Spain level at 1-1 in the tie.

Victory meant the 31-year-old Nadal set the record for the longest Davis Cup winning streak in combined singles and doubles rubbers with 23 matches.

"It's positive of course, winning in straight sets, it was a solid match. I feel comfortable back on the clay," Nadal said on the Davis Cup website.

"It's a great feeling to be back, coming back from injuries is always difficult, but it's great to be in front of my crowd on a very memorable day.

"I'm very happy with the match."

It was an impressive response after Alexander Zverev had blown away David Ferrer 6-4 6-2 6-2 to put Germany in front.

Holders France went 1-0 up against Italy in Genoa after Lucas Pouille overpowered Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1

But Fabio Fognini, inspired by playing in his home Liguria region, later fought back from a set down to defeat Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-2 6-3 to draw Italy level.

"It's great to come here and play in front of a lot of friends and have this kind of support," Fognini said. "I have a lot of memories from here."

Croatia took the lead against Kazakhstan as Marin Cilic brushed aside Dmitry Popko 6-2 6-1 6-2 in Varazdin, the former US Open champion smacking 10 aces and 32 winners to Popko's 12.

But despite a much lower ranking, Mikhail Kukushkin beat Borna Coric 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-2 to square the tie for Kazakhstan, who are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

The United States lead Belgium 2-0 in Nashville in the other quarter-final after Friday's singles.

John Isner was pushed to four sets by Joris de Loore before he prevailed 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

The hosts extended their lea when Sam Querrey defeated Ruben Bemelmans 6-1 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.