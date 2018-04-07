Bowler Murphy knocked out of Comm Games

Australian lawn bowls veteran Karen Murphy could have blown her last chance at a Commonwealth Games singles gold medal after she suffered a stunning quarter-final loss on Saturday night.

Murphy let a 19-15 lead slip to go down 21-19 to South African Colleen Piketh at Broadbeach Bowls Club despite beating her in pool play only the day before.

The 43-year-old, who read the athletes' oath at the opening ceremony, rolled undefeated through her preliminary matches, but Piketh gutsed it out for a tense comeback victory.

She now heads to the semi-finals on Sunday against New Zealand's Jo Edwards.

Murphy - who won women's pairs gold in Melbourne in 2006 - said the only real difference between the two games against Piketh was the time of day.

"The green was pretty slow and doughy for the night game this time, but she was just more up and at it than I was and that was the difference," she said.

Murphy now turns her attention to the women's pairs with Kelsey Cottrell, which begins on Monday.

The evening session on Saturday was not good for Australia, with the men's pairs of Brett Wilkie and Aaron Wilson also eliminated, this time to Malta.

Meantime, Australia's women's fours team won a second cliffhanger against Malaysia to progress through to the semis.

The home side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a 14-13 win in the afternoon pool match after scoring three points in the final end.

They were then drawn to play Malaysia again in the quarters and the two countries had another titanic battle, one again won by Australia, 14-12.

Australia now meets Canada for a spot in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Australia's men's triples team of Barrie Lester, Nathan Rice and Aron Sheriff also moved into the semis with a relatively easy 25-10 win against New Zealand.

They will also play Canada in the semi-finals on Sunday.