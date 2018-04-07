Aussie boxer Nickolas through to Games QFs

Adelaide boxer Terry Nickolas has his sights set on Commonwealth Games gold after booking his spot in the quarter-finals of the 69kg division.

Nickolas claimed a unanimous points victory over Swaziland's Thabiso Selby Dlamini on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old will face a tough opponent on Tuesday in Indian veteran Manoj Kumar, who won gold in the 64kg division at the Delhi Games in 2010.

"That was a bit harder than I thought it would be. We got into a bit of a scrap but I landed the cleaner punches," he said.

"The home crowd lifted me so much and now I'm going to push for that gold medal."

Melbourne native Jack Bowen earlier fell short of a quarter-finals berth, losing his opening bout by split decision.

The 19-year-old Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist went down to Northern Ireland's Kurt Walker in the 56kg division, ending the Australian boxing team's unbeaten start to the Games.

Four of the five judges at Oxenford Studios awarded the round-of-16 bout to Walker, who landed some telling blows in the final round.

The 23-year-old's experience proved decisive but Bowen will leave the Gold Coast with his head held high.

"I'll take so much away from it," he said.

"It was my first tournament as an elite and I can only grow from here."

Nickolas, Harry Garside (60kg) and Campbell Somerville (75kg) each won their opening bouts to progress to the round of 16.

Australia's women will launch their campaign on Sunday with Glasgow Games veteran Kaye Scott (69kg) in quarter-final action.