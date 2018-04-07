Paquirri breaks maiden in Randwick upset

Gary Moore has credited former champion jockey Mick Dittman for Paquirri producing a boilover in the opening race of The Championships at Randwick.

Jockey-turned-trainer Moore consulted Dittman, a part-owner of the I Am Invincible colt, before Paquirri attempted to break his maiden in the Group Three Kindergarten Stakes (1000m) and they agreed on a key gear change.

"I had a talk to Mick about blinkers and he said, 'Go for it, that's all TJ (Smith) used to do'," Moore said on Saturday.

"I worked him in blinkers and I jumped him out on the pro ride at Rosehill and he went sensational."

Sent out a $51 outsider, Paquirri surged home to beat the fancied Legend of Condor ($4.40) by half a length, with $3.80 favourite Lean Mean Machine a length further back in third.

Although his rivals were caught by surprise, Moore said Paquirri's performance was not unexpected.

"Don't forget he was first emergency for the Magic Millions race on the Gold Coast," he said.

"He's shown that of a morning but we haven't been able to get it out of him. He was very calm today, looked well and he got to the line."

Moore said Paquirri would likely head to Queensland for a step up in class.

"I think he's up to a Group One when he's ridden like that off a good draw," he said.