Inquiry into activity at Currie stable

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has opened an inquiry into activities at the stables of Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie.

QRIC commissioner Ross Barnett says members of the integrity investigations team observed one of Currie's employees acting suspiciously near a number of horses on Saturday morning, some of which are racing later at the Toowoomba Weetwood Handicap.

"Officers have interviewed the employee and trainers Mark Currie and Ben Currie about their observations and have also seized some items from the stable, including CCTV equipment, which they believe will assist them in their inquiries," Barnett said.

A QRIC vet has taken blood, saliva and urine samples from seven of Currie's horses.

"At this time there is not sufficient evidence to warrant the disqualification of the runners from racing at Toowoomba today but if subsequent inquiries determine there has been the administration of race day treatment that contravenes the rules of racing, these horses may be subsequently disqualified."

The leading trainer on winners this season in Queensland, Currie has 18 runners at the Weetwood meeting, which is the major race day in Toowoomba each year.