WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
Former Mauritius Commonwealth Games official leaves Australia

Ed Jackson
AAP /

A former official from Mauritius' Commonwealth Games team charged with sexual assault has left Australia.

The 52-year-old man flew out of the country on Friday, hours after being charged by Queensland police with one count of sexual assault.

It's alleged the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, assaulted a woman in the athletes' village on March 29.

The official left the village in the wake of the allegations and had been residing in a hotel on the Gold Coast.

The athlete's village at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP

It's unclear if the man intends to return to the country for a scheduled court appearance at the Southport Magistrates Court on April 17.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said if the allegations were proven his organisation would be taking a zero-tolerance approach.

"Any time any investigation is launched into a safeguarding issue it is of grave concern," he said.

"It compromises the integrity of everything we seek to uphold in terms of harm-free environments."

