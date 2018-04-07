The numbers on day two at the Masters

DAY TWO AT THE MASTERS:

THE LEADERS - Patrick Reed (66, nine under); Marc Leishman (67, seven under); and Henrik Stenson (70, five under).

THE AUSSIES - Marc Leishman (67, seven under, outright second); Cameron Smith (72, one under tied 14th); Jason Day (71, two over, tied 28th); Adam Scott (73, four over tied 40th)

BEST ROUND - Patrick Reed, 66 (nine birdies and three bogeys)

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "The history that's around Augusta National, to be able to drive down Magnolia Lane and see the perfect grass and the lush, green fairways - it's basically golf's heaven." - Half-way leader Patrick Reed