Patient McIlroy in grand slam picture

Rory McIlroy, a Masters victory away from joining the exclusive career grand slam club, said he has added a powerful tool to his arsenal at Augusta National - patience.

Rory McIlroy has had four top-10 finishes in the past four editions of the Masters.

McIlroy calmed himself down after a see-saw start to his second round on a blustery day and carved out a one-under-par 71 to put him in contention at four under at the halfway mark of the year's first major.

"Being up there around the lead going into the weekend, it's a good position to be in," the Northern Irishman told reporters.

McIlroy, winner of the 2011 US Open, 2014 British Open and a pair of US PGA Championships, began the day three shots off the pace at three under and bogeyed the first, birdied the next two, and bogeyed the fourth and sixth.

"After that, I just said to (caddie) Harry (Diamond), 'let's just try and hit fairways and greens here, and if we do that, we're going to be OK'," he told reporters.

The world No.7 birdied the 13th and 14th holes to set himself up for the weekend.

The 28-year-old McIlroy said he has adopted a different view of how to succeed at Augusta.

"It's take your pars, and you try and take advantage of the par-5s.

"If you do that every time around here, you're going to be pretty good."

In 2011 McIlroy led after each of the first three rounds and carried a four-stroke lead into the final round but a distastrous final-round 80 saw him finished tied 15th.

Asked about the difference in approach, the Northern Irishman said: "Stay patient. Keep your putts on the high side of the hole. Hope for the best."

McIlroy said he learned to embrace patience through experience.

"I thought all these guys birdied every hole and you just had to hit unbelievable shot after unbelievable shot. It's not quite like that," he said.

"You know, golf is a game of making your misses not that bad and taking advantage of your good shots.

"So far this week, I've been able to do that."

Two more rounds of that sort of patience might just land McIlroy in the grand slam club with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.