Games to mark Rwandan genocide anniversary

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg has defended a decision to allow Rwandan athletes to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the nation's genocide on Saturday.

The CGF has announced a minute's silence before the women's beach volleyball match between Rwanda and New Zealand, while the Rwanda team will wear black armbands.

In just 100 days in 1994, an estimated 800,000 people were slaughtered in the African nation by ethnic Hutu extremists.

Rwanda joined the Commonwealth in 2009 and has competed at the Delhi, Glasgow and now Gold Coast Games.

Allowing athletes or competing nations to make political or personal statements at multi-sport events such as the Olympics or Commonwealth Games is usually not allowed by official bodies.

Mr Grevemberg admitted allowing Rwanda to mark the anniversary was an unusual decision.

"We'll take things on a case-by-base basis," he said.

"We do need to be selective but I think Rwanda's particular recent history and we're they've come from, through that time of darkness, and moving forward - where the Commonwealth has been seen as a beacon of hope for the future - we felt that it was important to recognise that moment."