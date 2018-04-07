Magnussen to discuss future post-Games

Finally, The Missile is firing again.

But James Magnussen admits he will still assess his swimming future after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

After enduring three years of shoulder issues, the ex-dual world champion said he was proud of himself for inspiring Australia's dominant 4x100m freestyle win on Friday night.

It was Australia's third straight Games gold in the event.

"It was a fair grind," Magnussen said of his fitness battle since shoulder surgery in 2015.

"Maybe it is a just reward. I have worked pretty hard for it (relay gold).

"At this point in my career I take nothing for granted and I am a lot more appreciative of these moments so I really soaked that one up."

Yet Magnussen, 26, will sit down with coach Mitch Falvey after his third Games campaign and discuss whether to set his sights on Tokyo 2020.

He still has some unfinished business, though.

Magnussen won't defend his Commonwealth 100m freestyle title on the Gold Coast after failing to earn an individual berth in the event at last month's trials.

But after collecting relay gold, Magnussen is backing himself in his remaining Gold Coast event - Tuesday's 50m freestyle final.

"I haven't looked beyond Tuesday," Magnussen said.

"I will see how I go in that 50m, see how I pull up physically and mentally after these Games.

"Then I will have a chat to the people that I look to and see what is next."

In the meantime, Magnussen will savour the relay win that helped Australia secure six gold and 14 medals overall on Friday night.

Magnussen kicked away in the second leg to ensure Australia finished almost three seconds ahead of England, but short of the Games record the team set in the morning heats (three minutes, 12.72 seconds).

"I remember when I was younger I looked ahead to these Games and thought about racing in front of a home crowd," said Magnussen, who made his Dolphins debut in 2010.

"At times it was looking unlikely so it just made it extra special getting three in a row."

Australia have won 12 of the 15 men's 4x100m relay Games titles held since 1962.