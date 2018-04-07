India to challenge Aus shooting dominance

Australian pistol great Bruce Quick has watched India's cash-fuelled rise from irrelevance to dominance in the shooting world almost every step of the way.

Quick made his Commonwealth Games debut at Auckland in 1990, where India scored 13 gold medals - all bar one of them coming in weightlifting.

The other was in shooting, where Ashok Pandit triggered a new national fascination by taking out the centre-fire pistol event.

He became instantly famous overnight and is now credited as the pioneer who first put India on the sport shooting map.

A huge wave of investment followed, with India now second on the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table for shooting - behind only Australia.

"They stole some Australian coaches and it all rolled on from there," Quick, who is competing at a record seventh Commonwealth Games, told AAP.

"They've been very astute with how to spend their money in terms of medals for dollars.

"If you sink a few million US dollars into shooting, you've got potentially 12 or 15 medals that you can win.

"If you sink the same amount of money into hockey you can get one.

"They went from zero to world class in about 15 years."

Australia has the biggest team of shooters (28) for this Commonwealth Games and are heavily favoured to dominate when competition begins in Brisbane on Sunday.

But their fiercest opposition in the 19 medal events will come from India, who have brought the second-biggest team, as well as traditionally strong nations like England, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Four of Australia's six gold medallists from 2014 - Laetisha Scanlan (trap), David Chapman (25m rapid fire pistol), Daniel Repacholi (50m pistol) and Laura Coles (skeet) - are back to defend their titles, and a similar sort of medal haul is anticipated this time around.

A fifth, Adam Vella, is now national shotgun coach and has helped nurture young pair Thomas Grice and Mitchell Iles-Crevatin as they prepare to take over in the discipline made famous by himself and two-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Diamond.

Big things are also expected from Rio Olympic trap champion Catherine Skinner, who is currently ranked No.1 in the world but has formidable challenges to fend off from Scanlan and Kiwi rival Natalie Rooney.