Lula lawyers ask Brazil Supreme Court to suspend prison order

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's legal team filed a motion with the Supreme Court on Friday to suspend an order by a lower court judge for him to start serving a 12-year prison sentence, according to court documents.

His legal team, which argued they had not exhausted procedural appeals before the judge issued an order for Lula to turn himself in to authorities, already lost a last-minute appeal on Friday to the country's top appeals court.



