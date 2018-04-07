News

U.S. would consider more than 4,000 national guards troops at border: White House
U.S. would consider more than 4,000 national guards troops at border: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it may consider sending more than 4,000 National Guard troops to the border with Mexico and will continue to work with California, which has resisted President Donald Trump's call to use the reserve military to support the border patrol.

"The president thinks it's a good first step to have 2,000 to 4,000 and if we determine we need more, we'll make that decision at the time," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

(Reporting by Justin Mitchell and Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

