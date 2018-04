WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday it was possible that an escalating trade dispute with China could be resolved within three months, but he said President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs was not a bluff.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States and China were not in a trade war while acknowledging that foreign policy "can go awry."

