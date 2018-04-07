Smith fighting to stay in the Masters mix

Cameron Smith believes his trusty short game will give him with a fighting chance for the weekend rounds at the Masters, after Augusta National bared its teeth on day two.

With defending champion Sergio Garcia carding a disastrous 13 on the par-5 15th on Thursday before missing the cut, Augusta claimed another victim early on Friday as overnight leader Jordan Spieth dropped four shots on his opening seven holes.

But playing in the first group, Smith took advantage of briefly favourable early morning conditions to post an even par 72.

World No.45 Smith sits eight shots back of half-way leader Patrick Reed, who fired a stunning 66 to be nine under and two-shots clear of Smith's countryman Marc Leishman (67).

Henrik Stenson (70) grabbed outright third at five under.

The 24-year-old Smith ranks 11th on the US PGA Tour in scrambling and says it is the reason he has avoided the landmines which have struck some of the big names.

"Belief in my short game; regardless of where I am, I know I have a good chance at making par and that's really helped me out the first two days," Smith said.

"It's so tough out there and the course has changed so much over the last two days and everyone is trying to wrap their heads around it.

"I do feel I left a few shots out there today but you have to take what you're given."

Smith urged himself to find accuracy with the driver to have any hope of charging up the leaderboard.

He hit just seven of Augusta's 14 fairways on day two; taking his total to just 13 across two rounds.

"Just the longer (shots) I need to improve on," Smith said.

"I feel really comfortable with the putter and the short game, so if I can get the long (game) sorted and I think I'll be good.

"It's going to be an interesting weekend."