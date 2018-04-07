WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, on Friday called for Scott Pruitt to resign as head of the Environmental Protection Agency amid a growing scandal involving a condo he rented at well-below-market rates from a lobbyist's wife as well as his spending of public money.

Pelosi calls for EPA chief Pruitt to resign as scandal grows

Nancy Pelosi said that Pruitt's "tenure has been a part of the Trump administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence."

"Pruitt must resign," she said in a statement.



