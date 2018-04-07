News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
Heartbreaking blow for family of Aussie critically injured in Thailand crash

Pelosi calls for EPA chief Pruitt to resign as scandal grows

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, on Friday called for Scott Pruitt to resign as head of the Environmental Protection Agency amid a growing scandal involving a condo he rented at well-below-market rates from a lobbyist's wife as well as his spending of public money.

Pelosi calls for EPA chief Pruitt to resign as scandal grows

Pelosi calls for EPA chief Pruitt to resign as scandal grows

Nancy Pelosi said that Pruitt's "tenure has been a part of the Trump administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence." 
"Pruitt must resign," she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)

Back To Top